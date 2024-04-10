Heavy downpours expected in Bulawayo

Online Reporter

The Meteorological Services Department say scattered thunderstorms are expected in several parts of Zimbabwe beginning today.

Matabeleland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan, northern parts of Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, Manicaland, and all Mashonaland provinces will experience isolated thunderstorms with localised heavy downpours expected in the northern and eastern parts of the country today.

“It should be cloudy, humid and warm by day, becoming mild towards evening. Moisture in the western part of the country, combined with hot daytime conditions, resulted in scattered thunderstorms over Bulawayo Metropolitan and both Matabeleland provinces. Victoria Falls received the highest rains (30mm), followed by Bulawayo (25mm). This moisture is slowly drifting eastwards into the interior of the country,” said the department.

In Masvingo, Matabeleland South and southern districts of Midlands, it will be partly cloudy and mild morning conditions, becoming hot by afternoon. An odd shower remains probable.