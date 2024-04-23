ZTA says ZITF 2024 promises to be a melting pot of ideas, products and partnerships

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has said the 64th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) which opened its doors today (Tuesday) in Bulawayo, promises to be a melting pot of ideas, products and partnerships that drive economic growth and development.

Ushering in a new phase for trade and industrial links across various sectors, this year the premier trade showcase running from April 23 to 27, is themed “Innovation: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade.”

In a statement, the authority’s spokesperson Mr Godfrey Koti said with an impressive turnout, the trade fair boasts 624 exhibitors, among which 136 are participating for the first time, indicating a robust interest and the dynamic nature of the trade environment.

“This year’s edition is particularly notable for its international reach, with 27 countries showcasing their industries and innovations. Notably, South Korea marks its debut at the ZITF, alongside other leading nations like Belarus and China, the latter bringing a significant contingent of 40 companies.

“Parallel to the ZITF, the Bulawayo Agricultural Show is taking place, which complements the trade fair by highlighting the agricultural advancements and opportunities within the region,” he said.

He said in addition to the exhibitions, the International Business Conference (IBC) is a key feature of the ZITF, with around 600 delegates expected to attend.

Mr Koti said the conference will provide a comprehensive platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and the cultivation of potential business and industrial partnerships.

“As the trade fair commences, there is high optimism that this gathering will not only reinforce existing business connections but also forge new ones, catalyzing further industrialization and enhancing trade capacities across the board,” he added.

This year the ZITF 2024 will be officially opened by Kenyan President Dr William Ruto who will be accompanied by his counterpart and ZITF patron, President Mnangagwa on Friday.