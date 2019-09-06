Breaking News
Breaking: Former President Mugabe dies

Breaking: Former President Mugabe dies

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: ED cuts WEF schedule following Mugabe’s death

06 Sep, 2019 - 11:09 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: ED cuts WEF schedule following Mugabe’s death President Mnangagwa

The Sunday News

From Golden Sibanda in Cape Town, South Africa
President Mnangagwa has left Cape Town, South Africa, earlier than scheduled following the death of former President Robert Mugabe, Presidential Spokesperson Mr George Charamba has said.

The President was in South Africa since Tuesday where he was attending the World Economic Forum on Africa, which ran from Wednesday and ends this afternoon.

President Mnangagwa will make a statement on arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting