JUST IN: Restaurants to reopen

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

RESTAURANTS, which have been operating at a limited capacity from the beginning of the year, are set to reopen their doors for sit-in customers, with players in the sector mandated to operate at 50 percent of their carrying capacity, with those found contravening Covid-19 regulations set to be shut immediately.

Since the Government initiated the lockdown at the start of the year after a spike in cases following the festive season, restaurants have been open only for takeaways.

A fortnight ago, the Zimbabwe Restaurant Operators Association sent an SOS to the authorities, saying half the country’s restaurants faced closure if they were not allowed sit-in customers any further.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced the new measures, which included the resumption of all sporting activities, at a post Cabinet briefing yesterday.

“Cabinet also agreed that all sporting activities will now resume and observe Standard Operating Procedures. Restaurants are now allowed to open for sit-ins at 50 percent sitting capacity, under strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. Those found breaking the restrictions will be closed immediately,” she said.