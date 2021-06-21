JUST IN: Three Zimbabweans appointed as triathlon technical officials for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

21 Jun, 2021 - 15:06 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Three Zimbabweans appointed as triathlon technical officials for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics David Ellis

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THREE Triathlon Zimbabwe officials have been appointed to officiate at this year’s Tokyo Olympics as well as Paralympic Games.

David Ellis, Shaun Shelton and Catherine Caminade-Lavault Jennings were appointed by World Triathlon to be among the technical officials at the Olympics as well as Paralympics. They are all level two technical officials.

Shaun Shelton

On Monday, Triathlon Zimbabwe congratulated the three for getting appointed to the two global events.

Catherine Caminade-Lavaut Jennings

“Congratulations to three of Triathlon Zimbabwe’s Level 2 Technical Officials, David Ellis, Shaun Shelton and Catherine Caminade-Lavault Jennings who have been appointed by World Triathlon to officiate in the Triathlon and Paratriathlon events at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in July and August, what an honour for our Federation and for Dave, Shelty and Cath, well done and all the very best at the Games,’’ posted Triathlon Zimbabwe.

At the Olympic Games, the men’s competition will be held on 26 July, with the women’s taking place the next day. The newly-introduced mixed relay will be held on 31 July.

Odaiba Bay will be where the swim takes place. The bike and run legs for the individual events will weave through the surrounding park. The 1.5km swim leg will consist of two laps in Odaiba Marine Park, with eight 5km laps for the 40km bike section and four 2.5km loops making up the 10km running course.

Odaiba Marine Park is the venue for the paratriathlon to be held from 24 August to 5 September.

@Mdawini_29

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting