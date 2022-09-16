Lady Chevrons skipper wants to win ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ZIMBABWE captain, Mary-Anne Musonda has declared that they want to win the 2022 International Cricket Council Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier which gets underway in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, remarked Musonda: “Our team’s objectives at the tournament are mainly to apply ourselves and go through our processes thoroughly while taking each game as it comes. We want to qualify for the World Cup, but we understand that getting there will take us managing all moments as they will come in each game.

“I think teamwork is what we’re going in with. We want to play a brand of cricket that we have been playing in the last couple of months, which is playing with freedom and being brave. All the other finer aspects in each department sort of take care of themselves. Match winners is a tough one if I’m not to mention the whole team but maybe Sharne (Mary Mayers), Nomvelo (Sibanda) and Josephine (Nakai Nkomo).”

Zimbabwe have spent months preparing for the tournament and for Musonda, playing under the lights is the only concern since they are not accustomed to that back home.

“We have been in Namibia, India and South Africa preparing for this tournament, working on our game and working on minds. It’s been a successful few months. I think probably adjusting to playing under lights might present a few challenges for us. But we’re hoping to manage that as well,’’ she said.

The matches for the qualifier, a tournament that will feature eight teams are taking place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium and the adjacent Tolerance Oval.

