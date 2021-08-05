LATEST: Byo Town Clerk contract extension gets green light

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Local Government Board has endorsed the Bulawayo City Council’s decision to renew the city Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube’s contract by a further four years.

Last year, the local authority resolved to extend Mr Dube’s contract till September 2024. His initial contract was expected to come to an end in September last year.

According to a council confidential report the Local Government Board have since endorsed the contract renewal, wishing Mr Dube the best during his tenure at the helm of the local authority.

“The Local Government Board acknowledges receipt of the aforementioned letter which notified the board that on 4 March 2020, the council resolved to extend Mr Dube’s employment contract by four years from 1 October 2020 to 30 September 2024.

“You also advised the board that on 2 September 2020, the council resolved on some conditions of service to be included in Mr Dube’s employment contract. The board wishes Mr Dube the best during this renewal tenure in office,” reads a letter from the board.

The bid to renew Mr Dube’s contract was engulfed in controversy last year with the MDC-Alliance attempting to block its councillors from endorsing the move.

This saw some councillors including the Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni being barred from the party’s provincial offices and ordered to reverse this decision if they were to be allowed back into the offices.