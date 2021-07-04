Limited numbers for national hero, Maj-Gen Chiramba burial

Harare Bureau

MAJOR-General (Rtd) Shadreck Chiramba, who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications last Sunday, will be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare today with limited numbers attending the ceremony in line with coronavirus prevention measures.

The public has been advised to follow the burial proceedings on national television and online platforms that will beam the funeral service live. Major-General Chiramba (66), was declared a national hero as a result of his immense contribution to the liberation war and post-independence Zimbabwe. Among his numerous career exploits, the decorated military commander led the Two Infantry Brigade during the Democratic Republic of Congo campaign under the auspices of the Sadc Allied Forces.

He retired from military service in 2004. In an advisory communicating the protocols which will govern burial proceedings, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage said President Mnangagwa will preside over the burial.

“The programme will be presided over by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa. Vice-President Honourable Gen (Rtd) Dr C G D N Chiwenga will also be in attendance as will the Vice-President and Second Secretary of the ruling party, Zanu-PF, Col (Rtd) Cde K C D Mohadi,” the ministry said.

Unlike in the past where multitudes would converge on the national shrine to pay their last respects, the numbers will be closely monitored. Only 30 close family members and a few dignitaries will be allowed at the National Heroes Acre.

Service Chiefs, the Speaker of Parliament, the Senate President, Chief Justice, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration, as well as the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, will be among the select few allowed to attend the burial.

On Friday, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said only invited guests will be allowed.

“This time we are going to have very strict rules on the burial of our national hero. As you see that cases are rising countrywide, only the invited and people will be tested as they enter and this time we are not going to allow anyone other than the invited persons to enter.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to inform the nation that public gatherings are strictly prohibited except for funerals only. At the funerals, only 30 people are allowed. The law enforcement agents will be coming in full force to enforce the lockdown as well as Covid-19 regulations after we witnessed a laxity,” said Minister Kazembe.

Announcing the national hero status to Major-Gen Chiramba’s family in Harare on Thursday, President Mnangagwa described him as a cheerful and intelligent cadre who dedicated his life to the liberation and development of the country.

“The late Major-General was a strong revolutionary cadre who served his country before and after Independence with utmost loyalty, dedication and commitment. I knew him personally, even though he joined the liberation war via Botswana and Zapu.”

Major-General Chiramba joined the liberation struggle in June 1974, crossing the border into Botswana through Plumtree. He received basic military training in Tanzania in 1974 and proceeded to do a Light Artillery training course in Ukraine for 11 months, from November 1974 to October 1975.

After Independence, Major General Chiramba joined the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) where he served, attaining the rank of Brigadier-General in 1996. He was promoted to the rank of Major General in 2004, when he left the army.

After his retirement, Major General Chiramba ventured into farming where he ran a successful soya beans enterprise at his Karoi farm, until the time of his death.

He is survived by his wife Beatrice, eight children and 14 grandchildren.