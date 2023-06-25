Mandatory speed limiting devices for buses

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Government has instructed all public service vehicles to be fitted with speed limiting devices that go up to a maximum of 100km per hour in a bid to control speed and reduce carnage on the country’s highways.

Drivers of the vehicles are also compelled to keep all data and records relating to speed monitoring safe for a period of not less than six months for inspection by an inspecting officer. This was announced in Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023 of the Road Traffic Act (Speed Limiting and Monitoring Devices) Regulations, 2023 published on Friday.

“No person shall operate or drive on any road a passenger public service vehicle registered in Zimbabwe or a heavy vehicle with a net mass of four thousand six hundred kilograms (4 600kg) or more registered in Zimbabwe unless both of the following devices are fitted to the vehicle- (a) a speed monitoring device; and (b) a speed limiting device limiting such category of vehicles to a speed not exceeding 100km/hr,” reads the SI.

The SI further states that the devices referred must be certified by the vehicle inspecting officer and approved by the Standards Association of Zimbabwe. The vehicles referred to are mostly buses, with lorries and haulage trucks also under the radar.

“No inspecting officer shall issue a certificate of fitness for any passenger public service vehicle registered in Zimbabwe or a heavy vehicle with a net mass of four thousand six hundred kilogrammes (4 600kg) or more registered in Zimbabwe unless both devices referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b) of section 3(1) of these regulations are fitted to the vehicle for which the certificate of fitness should be issued.

“The Commissioner shall not issue an operator’s licence, route authority, or any other form of licence or permit to any operator, owner or driver of public service vehicle registered in Zimbabwe or a heavy vehicle with a net mass of four thousand six hundred kilogrammes (4 600kg) or more registered in Zimbabwe unless both devices referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b) of subsection(l)of section 3 of these regulations are fitted to the vehicle with effect from the date of 1 August 2023,” further read the SI.

Furthermore, public service vehicles registered in Zimbabwe or heavy vehicles with a net mass of 4 600kg or more registered in Zimbabwe which had not been operating without both devices fitted to them prior to 1 August 2023, shall comply by 1 January 2024.

The owner, operator or driver of a motor vehicle referred to in section 3(1) shall ensure that the speed monitoring and speed limiting devices are properly fitted and are operating efficiently at all times whenever the motor vehicle is operating or being driven on the road.

Any person who contravenes or fails to comply with Sections 3 and 4 commits an offence and shall be liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding level 5, or to a period of imprisonment not exceeding six months or both to such fine and imprisonment. – @NyembeziMu