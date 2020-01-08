Mark Harrison is the new Highlanders Technical Manager

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have appointed Mark Harrison as new head coach on a two-year contract, with the British national to take up a post left vacant Hendrikus Pieter De Jongh who has joined FC Platinum.

Kenneth Mhlophe, the Highlanders chairman confirmed that the club had come to an agreement with the 59-year old Harrison who has previously worked with Caps United and Harare City. Mhlophe said Harrison has been engaged with immediate and is now waiting for a work permit to take up his post.

“I am glad to announce that the club has agreed terms with Mark Harrison to fill the position that has been existing in our technical team. Harrison, who is not new to Zimbabwean football is the Highlanders technical manager with immediate effect pending granting of a work permit by the authorities. He will be officially unveiled as soon as he arrives in the country to take up his duties,’’ Mhlophe said.

According to the Bosso chairman, Harrison was seen as the ideal candidate to take over with the club philosophy having been taken into consideration.

“Considering our philosophy as a club, and his style of football, he emerged as the best institutional fit candidate to take up the huge responsibility. He signed a two-year-contract which will run up to the 31st of December 2021.”

Mhlophe further stated that Harrison will work with the existing club technical structures and general staff, which includes juniors, developmental team and the first team coaches.

Harrison, a goalkeeper during his playing days whose career ended at Hellenic in South Africa holds a Uefa A as well as Caf A coaching licences. He has worked with a number of teams in Southern Africa, having formerly coached Mpumalanga Black Aces, Bay Stars, African Warriors, Golden Arrows, Black Leopards in South Africa and Township Rollers in Botswana.

@Mdawini_29