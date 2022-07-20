Mine Entra back to full experience

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

THE three-day Mining, Engineering and Transport Expo (Mine Entra) began today with more than 160 local and international companies featuring a wide-range of displays and products aimed at the mining industry.

The expo is being held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and will be officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday.

This year‘s expo is running under the theme: Vision 2023: Opportunities for Expansion, Exploration and Investment.

Speaking to local media ahead of the opening of Mine Entra 2022, Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) deputy chief executive officer (CEO) Ms Stella Nkomo said 167 exhibitors were participating.

“167 exhibitors had confirmed participation in Mine Entra 2022 occupying 6,120sqm of exhibition space, translating to 80 percent of space available for sale,” said Ms Nkomo.

She said the figures included four international exhibitors from China, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Several high-level business meetings in addition to a new forum will be also introduced at this year’s expo. The new forum seeks to create a single platform where mining knowledge can be shared across different sectors and segments within the mining value chain.

The objective of the Forum is to improve, enhance and promote mining activity geared towards the attainment of the country’s 2023 mining vision.

Companies exhibiting at this year’s Mine Entra said they were happy with being at the event and remain confident of doing good business at the event. @RealSimbaJemwa