Miner brings Christmas cheer to the elderly, orphans

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

A miner in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South Province, Mr Philimon Mokuele has brought smiles and cheers to the elderly at Gwanda Old People’s Home and orphans at Kip Keino Children’s Home after donating groceries and food hampers.

Speaking during the handover on Friday, Matabeleland South Provincial Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mrs Latiso Dlamini-Maseko implored miners in the area to cultivate a culture of giving back to the community where they are operating from.

“Most artisanal and small-scale miners forget that they are operating in a community that people live in. Mr Mokuele here has shown that they appreciate the community and has heeded the President’s call of leaving no one and no place behind.

“As we enjoy Christmas with our families the elderly and the orphaned will also not be left out. We implore other miners in the area to learn from such a great initiative and also partake in the development of the communities they operate from,” said Mrs Dlamini-Maseko.

She said they should also consider making such initiatives a continuous process and not just once off, while also going around schools paying fees for the less privileged children.

Mrs Dlamini-Maseko said Vision 2030 of an upper middle-income economy, was achievable through collaborative efforts between Government, private sector and the business community when they come together for the development of the country.

Gwanda Mayor Councillor Njabulo Siziba said Mr Mokuele has led by example and most miners should emulate such a great initiative.

“Miners also have a great role to play in the communities they operate in such as assisting to build or upgrade social amenities infrastructure such as schools, clinics and roads among others. This is time for action and we need partnerships to deliver more towards Vision 2030 agenda.”

“As a company we saw it a must to integrate aspects of sustainability and CSR into our business strategy. We operate in communities and it will only be fair for us to give regard for the environment and people’s livelihoods in the area.

“As Ditlou Mining Investment from what we got throughout the year we felt the need to share it with the elderly here at Gwanda Old People’s Home and the children at Kip Keino Children’s Home so that they also have a wonderful festive season,” said Mr Mokuele.