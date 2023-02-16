Nakamba starts as Luton Town draw with Preston

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba received yet another start as his Sky Bet Championship side, Luton Town played out to a 1-1 draw away against Preston Deepdale Stadium on Wednesday night.

Nakamba played 85 minutes of the encounter managing 39 touches, 29 passes and had an 86, 2% passing accuracy rate.

He received a yellow card a minute before his substitution.

With the draw, the Hatters extended their unbeaten away sequence to a fifth match and have won six and drawn two of manager Rob Edwards’ 10 games in charge.

Luton Town, who are playoff hopefuls now sit in fourth position with 50 points from 31 points. Burnley are top of the table with 69 points from as many games.

Nakamba joined the Hatters on deadline day having been told by Aston Villa boss Unai Emery he was free to leave the club as he was not in the managers plans.

He made his debut as a 62nd substitute in a 1-0 win over Stoke City before he played 90 minutes against Coventry City last Saturday.

Nakamba is looking to use his loan spell at Luton Town to revive his career. His contract with Aston Villa expires in June next year.

