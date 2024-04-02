President commends private sector

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has commended the private sector for heeding his directive for them to become more active players in the industrialisation and modernisation of Zimbabwe’s economy.

In his address at the commissioning of the Champion Foods (Private) Limited milling plant in Harare last week, the President said it was pleasing to note that the private sector was now playing its part in the country’s economic growth.

Over the years, President Mnangagwa has been rallying the private sector to take a leading role in Zimbabwe’s development agenda.

“The investment by Champion Foods is one of the ways the private sector is playing its part in growing our economy,” he said.

“Through initiatives such as this one, my Government is ensuring the building of stronger and productive communities, which guarantees that we lift many of our people out of poverty into prosperity.”

President Mnangagwa said both the private and public sectors should up the ante in ensuring increased production and productivity for the attainment of an empowered upper middle income society by 2030.

Government, he said, was committed to implementing measures that cushion Zimbabweans from climate change-related effects.

“As we scale up our efforts towards value addition and the attainment of Vision 2030, public and private institutions, as well as farmers are called upon to continue working together towards ensuring co-ordinated and increased production, marketing and financing of the agriculture sector. “On its part, my administration remains committed to supporting initiatives and investments to improve our agriculture sector, mitigate against climate change, end hunger and poverty.

“Furthermore, we are committed to continue playing our part towards the realisation of aspirations outlined in the National Development Strategy, African Union Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

President Mnangagwa said his administration would continue instituting a conducive operating environment for businesses to thrive.

He said no one but Zimbabweans could take the country forward in its economic development trajectory.

“I invite other players to set up more value addition centres across the country, while also supporting increased production and productivity enough to sustain the investment.

“That way we achieve sustainable localised ‘rural’ agricultural-linked economic development. Indeed, Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo.

“My Government will continue fostering a conducive business operating environment by implementing policies and measures that guarantee positive returns for investors,” President Mnangagwa said.

Private sector players said they will continue to support the country’s development thrust. In an interview yesterday, Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe national chairman Mr Tafadzwa Musarara said the private sector was committed to furthering its role in the country’s modernisation and industrialisation drive.

“Industrialisation is key to the growth of primary production and also availability of products for consumers.

“We are happy with the entry of Champions Foods onto the market. It could not have come at a better time than now when we are faced with a menacing drought.

“The industrialisation is continuing in two ways, having additional players like Champions Foods and increase in capacity,” he said.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers president Mr Denford Mutashu thanked President Mnangagwa for providing “strong, stable and visionary leadership to business and the country at large”.

“We wish to reaffirm our commitment towards supporting Vision 2030 while leaving no one and no place behind because indeed Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo,” he said.