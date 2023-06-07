PSL suspends football action

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) has suspended football action for the next three weeks to allow for maintenance works at the National Sports Stadium.

The venue, is currently home ground for eight teams, almost half the number of teams in the 18-team league.

In a statement, the league’s communications and media liaison officer, Kudzai Bare said matches have been suspended with immediate effect and will resume on 1 July.

“This serves to advise that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is taking a break with immediate effect and will resume on 1 July 2023. This has been necessitated by the maintenance work on water reticulation being carried out at the National Sports Stadium and to allow the playing field to regenerate. We also expect refurbishment works at Rufaro, Nyamhunga and Sakubva stadia to be completed before we resume Castle Lager PSL matches,” reads the statement.