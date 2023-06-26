Rampant Chevrons break records

Lovemore Dube

IN sport records are there to be broken and this morning the Zimbabwe senior cricket team lived up to that at Harare Sports Clubs.

In the on-going Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Zimbabwe made a bold statement that the United States is better off with other sports other than cricket with a first innings score of 408/6 in the 50 overs game.

Sean Williams was destroyer in chief with yet another milestone with the bat for his country.

The Bulawayo lad found himself etched in history books with a knock of 174 runs which is the third highest by a Zimbabwean.

Williams’ 174 comes third behind the heroics of Hamilton Masakadza scored 178 out and Charles Coventry’s 194 out.

In the match in which he skippered in the place of injured Craig Ervine, Williams got his mark from 102 deliveries to top score.

Ryan Burl playing in his first major event came close to equaling AB De Villiers’ fastest 50 in the history of ODI cricket (16 balls) when he was caught on 47 runs from 15 deliveries.

Sikandar Raza, outstanding in recent outings, could only make 48 runs off 27 balls as the day clearly belonged to Williams.

It was a good morning of cricket as 408 became the highest score at Harare Sports Club in One Day International Cricket, better than the 351 scored by the Chevrons against Kenya in 2009.

Zimbabwe joined South Africa, India, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, England and Australia among the countries that have scored over 400s in One Day International cricket. –