Remove VAT, duty on condoms

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

STAKEHOLDERS in the health sector have called for the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) and import duty on condoms in a bid to improve uptake and maintain goals made so far in condom usage in Zimbabwe.

This comes as Zimbabwe celebrates International Condom Day today, a day set aside to recognise the role played by condoms in preventing HIV infection, Sexually Transmitted Infections, and unwanted pregnancies.

Population Solutions for Health (PSH), the distributor of Protector Plus condoms, said it is important to ensure there is high condom uptake if barriers to access are dealt with.

“As we observe this day, we want to emphasize the shortage of domestic funding for condom procurement and call for the removal of import duty and VAT for condoms. This will make condoms more affordable in the market and secure the future availability of condoms without donor funding. While Zimbabwe has achieved considerable success in condom programming, more work needs to be done to address the challenges that threaten to reverse the gains,” said PSH in a statement.

PSH said the condom program in Zimbabwe heavily relies on donor support which has reduced over the years, negatively impacting funding for public and social marketing sector condoms, which serve the marginalised communities and low-income earners.

“The shortage of domestic funding for condom procurement and related programming further worsens the situation. The commercial sector’s condom supply has been decreasing over the past two decades, partly due to higher taxes (VAT and Import Duty) on condoms, which make commercial condoms expensive and unviable,” they said.

PSH is actively supporting the Ministry of Health and Child Care in developing a sustainable condom market that promotes long-term condom use with reduced reliance on donor funding saying that a key aspect of this effort is advocating for increased domestic funding for condoms and the removal of VAT and import duty on condoms.

As International Condom Day is commemorated, PSH remains committed to advancing condom programming and expanding access to quality sexual and reproductive health services and products.

“By addressing challenges in the market, significant progress can be made in preventing HIV, STIs, and unintended pregnancies,” they added.

