Standards Association of Zimbabwe inspects Kambucha facilities

Kumbucha Fresh Company Chief Executive Officer Eric Francis Niyonsoba (centre) shows Standard Association of Zimbabwe Director Certification Services Ranganai Mutonono (left) how they produce their product while the company Managing Director Willard Chinguva looks on during a tour of the company premises in Harare yesterday. Picture Justin Mutenda

Harare Bureau

THE Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) yesterday inspected production facilities at Fresh Kumbucha Zimbabwe, the company which produces the Fresh Kambucha drink.

In recent months, there have been growing concerns over the beverage, amid allegations that it contained alcohol.

A SAZ delegation, which was led by Mr Ranganai Mutonono, the association’s director of certification services, was on Wednesday showed around the company premises in Graniteside, Harare.

“We were invited by the company which is working towards having its products certified. The tour is part of a process that will look into several other aspects,” he said.

Fresh Kumbucha Zimbabwe managing director Mr Willard Chinguwa said his company is committed to providing products that are safe for the consumers.

“At Kumbucha, we seek to uphold the required standards so as to guarantee the safety of our customers. By inviting SAZ, we proved that we have nothing to hide,” he said.