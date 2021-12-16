Steam train safaris resume

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) will resume operating the Majestic Steam Safari trains two years after the locomotives’ last whistle, as part of the Unity Day celebrations.

Operating a 15th Class Garrat Steam locomotive, the steam safaris return at a time when the country is battling to encourage domestic tourism.

Tourism in general has suffered as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic and most operators have turned to domestic tourism to stay afloat.

Christened “Ubhejane”, the steam train safaris will run from Bulawayo to Plumtree Town.

It will be pulled by a 15th Class Garrat Steam locomotive, which is one of the few remaining such locomotives in the world still in good running condition.

In a statement, NRZ said the train will leave Bulawayo Station at 8.45am and arrive in Plumtree at 1.15pm.

In Plumtree passengers will have an opportunity to have a braai at the station before the train returns to Bulawayo arriving at 6.30 pm.

“Fares for the steam train safari range from US$30 for adults and US$15 for children in First class coaches and US$25 for adults and US$13 for children in dining coaches. For those travelling in Economy class coaches the fares will be US$16 for adults and US$8 for children. As a complement when one pays for four people, they get an extra ticket for free,” read the statement.

A cash bar will be available on the train and passengers can also bring cooler boxes at no extra charge.

The NRZ also announced that Covid-19 health protocols such as wearing of masks, sanitizing and social distancing will be observed. Temperature readings will be taken when boarding the train and those with a fever will not be allowed to board.

Riding on the steam train is not only for steam train enthusiasts but also members of the general public wishing to have a Unity Day holiday with a difference.

The steam train safari is run by NRZ’s Rail Leisure Unit as part of a drive to promote domestic tourism and attract international tourists through train excursions.

“The steam train excursions have in the past been well received by members of the public, with steam train enthusiasts travelling from abroad to experience rides on NRZ steam trains as they are among the few still operating in the world.”

Besides attracting train enthusiasts from all over the world, the NRZ train excursions are gradually being received by domestic tourists and local corporates in the country.

NRZ is urging families to come out in numbers to enjoy this experience offered by Rail Leisure. Rail Leisure promotes domestic tourism using steam locomotives and museum coaches which have been preserved to ensure quality and affordable ride for passengers. @RealSimbaJemwa