Teen drowns on fishing expedition

Clementine Phulu, Sunday News Reporter

A 15-year-old boy from Mkhubazi Village in the Sanzukwi area of Mangwe District in Matabeleland South Province drowned while on a fishing expedition, police have confirmed.

The boy, Witsman Ndebele was fishing at Manotsi Dam on Sunday and drowned when he attempted to retrieve fish which had been caught by his trap.

He was in the company of two friends.

“Upon arrival at the dam the trio got into the water to set their plastic bottle fishing traps and after setting the traps they waited outside the water monitoring the traps. After the now deceased realised that his trap had caught some fish he then swum into the dam a distance of about 70 metres to collect his catch.

“As he was swimming back he showed signs of getting weaker and started to drown in full view of his counterparts who then informed one of the Mkhubazi villagers. A police report was made and scene was attended, with the body of deceased retrieved by local villagers,” said Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thandolwenkosi Moyo.

Asst Insp Moyo urged members of the public to have safety clothing when entering water bodies.

“As police we urge members of the public to have safety clothing when entering water bodies than risk their lives. We are saddened by the continued loss of life,” he said.