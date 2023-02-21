Thieves steal groceries from crèche

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THIEVES broke in and a stole an assortment of groceries and property at an Early Childhood Development Centre (ECD) in Sauerstown suburb in Bulawayo last Friday.

The value of the property could not readily be available.

According to the director of the place, Mrs Chazini Ndlovu, thieves got into Love and Kindness elementary school at night and stole a generator, a gas cylinder, four plate gas stove, two big pots, and an assortment of groceries meant for children.

“I received a phone call from the caretaker telling me that thieves have broken into the property and stole during the night.”

It is said thieves smashed the key and broke the burglar bar to gain entrance into the kitchen from where they forced themselves into other rooms.

“I am really shocked and more than anything I am traumatized by the entire situation.”