‘Through Me I See You’ Exhibition: Challenging perception on People with Disabilities

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday Life Reporter

BULAWAYO artist Sipho Ncube, on Friday, is set to challenge societal perceptions and inspire empathy through his exhibition running under the theme Through Me I See You.

The exhibition aims to delve into the emotions experienced by differently enabled individuals in their daily lives. Through various artistic mediums the exhibition will offer a mirror into the complex emotions encountered by People with Disabilities.

“Through Me I See You is not just an exhibition, it’s a journey of self-discovery, empathy, and mutual understanding. It invites viewers to see beyond physical differences and embrace the profound interconnectedness of the human experience,” said Ncube.

The exhibition is expected to prompt viewers to consider their own perceptions of differently enabled individuals and the broader concept of diversity.

Through Me I See You encourages introspection and dialogue to bring greater understanding and appreciation for the beauty of individuality.

“Drawing from my personal experiences and the diverse tapestry of human emotions, I aim to challenge societal norms and perceptions through my experimental artworks. Despite facing physical challenges, my passion for art only grew stronger, driving me to carve out my own niche in the world of visual expression,” he said.