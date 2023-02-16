Use designated pick-up points-BCC

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

The City of Bulawayo says there has been some positive response from bus operators who are now operating at designated termini throughout the city saying more work still needs to be done in order to ensure that other operators use the authorised sites.

City Fathers have also encouraged passengers to board from the designated sites for their safety and the sites for long-distance buses include Renkini, Entumbane, and Nkulumane in Bulawayo.

In a statement, the City of Bulawayo said they also provide pick-up points which allow passengers to be picked up for a limited amount of time and bus operators were aware of those sites.

“Bus operators are aware of the existing routes and there is also continuous engagement with them to discuss arising operational issues such as illegal ranks and pick-up points. For example, the buses plying the Harare Masvingo, Gwanda and Beitbridge routes can pick up passengers from the 2nd Avenue and Samuel Parirenyatwa Street Rank,” said Mrs Nesisa Mpofu, the Corporate Communications Manager.

The City also warned passengers and bus operators that picking up passengers in the Central Business District is illegal. They further advised heavy-duty trucks to stick to their designated routes and said they would scale up enforcement of the laws regarding the movement of buses and trucks in the city.

Mrs Mpofu added that through dialogue with the various stakeholders, monthly meetings will be held so that stakeholders inform council of any challenges and issues faced within the activity of cleaning up the city.

@NyembesiMu