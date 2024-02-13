Village business units continue to transform the lives of villagers across the country: Govt

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government has said the village business units (VBUs) continue to transform the lives of villagers across the country through improved food security, employment and enhanced income generation.

VBUs are one of the programmes that have been established under the ongoing Presidential Rural Development Programme.

The Presidential Rural Development Programme is part of the Government’s Rural Development 8.0 initiative whose other components include the Vision 30 Accelerator Model, Pfumvudza/ Intwasa, Presidential Poultry Scheme, the Presidential Goat Scheme, Presidential Fisheries Scheme, Presidential Blitz Tick Grease Scheme and the Presidential Cotton Inputs Scheme.

In a statement, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development said it was implementing the programme through various departments and institutions.

“These are the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA), Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA), the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC) and Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA). The VBUs have transformed the lives of villagers across the country.

“The programme is aimed at improving the livelihoods of rural communities through the establishment of village business units, which are registered as formal companies with the local people being both employees earning wages and shareholders earning dividends from the ventures,” read part of the statement.

“It is envisaged that under the Presidential Rural Development Programme, a total of 35 000 VBUs and 9 600 school business units (SBUs) shall be established by 2025 and these VBUs will help spur rural industrialisation and address food security, income generation and employment creation gaps.”

The Ministry said in the implementation of the programme, ZINWA was responsible for the development of the VBUs and SBUs infrastructure which typically include a solar-powered borehole, water storage tanks, fish ponds, community water point and a one-hectare drip irrigated horticulture project.

It said AMA assists the VBUs with the identification and linkages to markets which will also inform their cropping decisions with ARDA assisting with the development of the VBUs’ business case, their registration as formal companies and agronomy advice while AFC provides funding.

“The Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) is responsible for extension and advisory services. This project being implemented is anchored on the Agriculture 8.0 model aimed at transforming communities through the establishment of profitable, viable and sustainable village, youth and school business units. ARDA is accelerating its irrigation development and market gardening projects to promote financial inclusion and ensure national food security, everywhere, everyday,” added the Ministry.