Zim records 12 Covid-19 deaths

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

12 PEOPLE succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic in Zimbabwe on Thursday as the country continues to experience a surge in new cases and deaths.

This comes as the country also recorded 4 247 new cases.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, on Thursday the positivity rate of the 12 390 tests done was 34,4 percent.

“4 247 new cases (all local) and 12 deaths reported today (Thursday). Seven-day rolling average for new cases goes down to 4 355 from 4 490. 12 390 tests done, positivity was 34,4 percent.

“1 217 new recoveries: National Recovery Rate falls to 71 percent, active cases go up to 49 396. As at 16 December 2021, Zimbabwe had 186 304 confirmed cases, including 132 137 recoveries and 4 771 deaths,” reads the update.

To date, a total of 4 023 013 people have been vaccinated against the pandemic.