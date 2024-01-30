Zimbabwe receives over 800,000 cholera vaccines from WHO to combat outbreak

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE has received a consignment of more than 800 000 cholera vaccines from the World Health Organisation (WHO), which is part of the 2,3 million vaccine doses the country is set to receive following the approval by the WHO International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision earlier this month.

The consignment of 892 286 doses arrived on Saturday evening at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare where it was received by the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora.

“Cases have been going up and this reactive campaign is welcome. I encourage Zimbabweans to take this vaccines seriously but this is a temporary measure. The Government of Zimbabwe is putting in place a lot of measures on the preventive side to ensure we have clean water and work has already started. More than 3 000 boreholes have been drilled in rural areas and more resources and effort will be channeled towards this,” said Dr Mombeshora.

The first batch was dispatched to Masvingo Province and these other vaccines will be used as part of the launch on Monday in Kuwadzana which was the hardest hit area in Harare.

“We are expecting more vaccines and these will be deployed as we receive them in the coming weeks. Vaccines work and these vaccines for cholera have no adverse effects we have recorded here in Zimbabwe,” he added.

WHO representative in Zimbabwe Professor Jean-Marie Dangou said the handover is a powerful symbol of the collective commitment of protecting lives and safeguarding the health of people in Zimbabwe.

“The World Health Organization recommends use of oral cholera vaccines as an additional measure to limit the spread of the disease during cholera outbreaks, especially in humanitarian crises and areas with ongoing cholera transmission. However, while the oral cholera vaccines are a critical component in cholera response, it is important to highlight that cholera thrives where sanitation and clean water are scarce or inadequate. Cholera is a disease of inequality. We must therefore acknowledge the critical work that remains,” he said during the handover.

Prof Dangou said WHO and UNICEF combined efforts have ensured swift vaccine deployment, improved knowledge on cholera prevention measures, and strengthened healthcare systems in affected communities and called for a multisector approach to dealing with the disease.

“But the fight against this deadly disease demands a united front. We urge all partners, from donors, non-governmental organisations, civil society and the private sector leaders and individuals, to step forward and join this crucial crusade. By mobilising resources and expertise, we can not only safeguard the progress made but ultimately dismantle the conditions that enable cholera to thrive,” he said.

WHO pledged its unwavering support in the deployment of the vaccines effectively and equitably and said its technical expertise, training programmes, and logistical assistance are at the disposal of the ministry as they distribute the vaccines.

“To the people of Zimbabwe, remember, the power to protect yourselves and your communities lies within your hands. Practice good personal and food hygiene, wash your hands diligently, drink treated or boiled water, and seek immediate medical attention if you experience any symptoms. Remember, knowledge is power – educate yourselves and your loved ones about cholera prevention,” said Prof Dangou.

WHO also sang praises to the healthcare workers across the country describing them as unsung heroes of this fight.

“Continue your tireless efforts, reaching every corner of this nation with vital information, preventive measures, life-saving cholera case management and vaccines. You are the frontline defense against cholera, and your commitment is an inspiration to all of us,” said Prof Dangou.

