Zimbabwe records decline in Cholera cases

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE country continues to record a decline in cholera cases with the Ministry of Health and Child Care noting that 1 025 new suspected cholera cases were reported, reflecting a reduction from the 1 286 cases reported the previous week.

Speaking during a post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere reported that districts that have not yet reported cholera cases are Bulilima Insiza, Mangwe, Tsholotsho, Lupane, Nkayi and Shurugwi.

“The nation is also informed that as a result of strong interventions through the Ministry of Health and Child Care, cholera cases are now on the decline in districts including Chipinge, Mutare, Gutu, Hwange, Chitungwiza and Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe. The robust vaccination campaign is yielding visible results in the known cholera hotspots, while screening for cholera and other infectious diseases is ongoing at all points of entry.

“Furthermore, the Africa Centre for Disease Control is procuring water treatment chemicals and branded tents for Oral Rehydration Points. The Centre has also supported the training of 500 community health workers in Harare and Chitungwiza, and will also support training in Case management and surveillance,” said the Minister.

Dr Muswere said the Government is distributing the resources required in order to assist patients.

“The nation is further advised that Government has procured 100 000 Rapid Diagnostic Kits, other resources have also been availed for the procurement of six million kits and 6.3 million vaccines to cover additional hotspots.

“Cabinet wishes to reiterate that communities should continue to adhere to disease prevention strategies and get vaccinated at their nearest Health Centres. In addition, some health centres, especially in Harare, will be open after business hours and also during weekends. The public is also advised to continue to use safe clean water,” he said.