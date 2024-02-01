ZMC opens Byo regional offices

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Media Commission on Thursday morning opened their first regional office in Bulawayo as they push towards embracing the government’s thrust on devolution and decentralisation.

The commissioning of the office which is located at Windsor Park Complex in Famona, also saw the commission appointing a regional manager, former Khulumani FM producer/presenter, Miss Khanyile Sithole.

Officially opening the regional office, Minister of State for Bulawayo metropolitan province Cde Judith Ncube represented by Ebesta Lumeli, commended the commission’s move to open the regional office, saying it buttressed President Mnangagwa’s clarion call of leaving no one and no place behind.

She said devolution and decentralisation are at the very core of the implementation of this call, sao as to ensure that the nation feels, experiences and enjoys the services of the State.

“The Government of the Second Republic of Zimbabwe under the able leadership of His Excellency, President Mnangagwa has set out robust programmes to ensure that this thrust does not remain on paper but is a lived reality.

“The move by the Zimbabwe Media Commission therefore speaks directly to these aspirations. I therefore congratulate ZMC for walking the talk. The Zimbabwe Media Commission plays a critical role in promoting a professional media industry and access to information,” said Minister Ncube.

“We noted that in the General Harmonized Elections the media by and large played a key role in the creation of a conducive environment for the holding of a credible, free and fair election,” added the Minister.

She further urges the media community in the city and its hinterlands to take advantage of the opening of the office to amplify the good work already being done.

“I congratulate the ZMC for the work that was done in building capacity of our media players to conduct themselves in a professional manner. This office must further underpin this impact by continuing to provide a touch point for our local media industry and the publics that they serve. I encourage the office to adopt a service culture that is professional,” she said.

ZMC board chairperson, Professor Ruby Magosvongwe said the establishment of the regional office is a milestone that is in line with the NDS1 devolution agenda.

“The opening of the Bulawayo office is the initial step in the opening of the ZMC regional offices that include the Midlands, Masvingo and Manicaland in the current year. We do hope and believe that, with time and resources permitting, the offices will be cascaded down to district levels in the spirit of the Devolution Agenda.

“Since its inception, the Commission has been operating from its head office in Harare, a situation that made it difficult for those far away from Harare to access the much-needed services. This being the case, the Commission has had to conduct outreach programmes to reach out to all stakeholders across the width and breadth of the country,” said Prof Magosvongwe.