ZUPCO introduces urban passenger train in Bulawayo

Nohlelo Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) in partnership with the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) have spread their urban rail passenger service to Bulawayo in a bid to improve availability of public transport in the city.

Early this year the two transport services companies re-introduced the urban trains in Harare as part of efforts to improve intra-city travel, with officials promising that the service would spread to Bulawayo.

According to Zupco officials, the passenger train started in the city on Monday with the fare pegged at $50 a trip.

Zupco regional manager for the Southern Division, Mr Pineyi Rwahoka, said the introduction of the train service is designed to give passengers a choice in the type of transport service they desire.

Mr Rwahoka said the service will need extensive marketing for it to gain traction.

“There is a general need for improved access to transport services hence the introduction of this passenger train service. We do, however, realise that there will be a need for an extensive marketing outreach to make the service viable,” said Mr Rwahoka.

The Zupco regional boss said commuters in Bulawayo have shown interest in the introduction of the passenger train service.

“Commuters are happy and interested in the trains because most of them stay near the pickup points,” he said.

The train service, in the morning, will depart from Bulawayo to Siphaziphazi 4.10am arriving at 5.25am and from Siphaziphazi to Bulawayo 5.45am arriving at the Bulawayo Main Station at 7am.

In the evening it leaves the main station at 5.30pm arriving at Siphaziphazi at 6.45pm.

The pickup and drop off points along the route are; Westgate, Mpopoma, Nguboyenja, Luveve, Cowdray Park level crossing, Green Roof Esigodweni and finally Siphaziphazi.